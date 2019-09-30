Fire Factory Kills 19 in East China

At least 19 people were killed and three injured in a fire which erupted earlier on Sunday at a production facility in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at a consumer goods factory in Ninghai County under the administration of Ningbo district shortly after 13:00 pm local time. Despite the quick response of local emergency crews, many were killed, according to a local statement.

Local authorities have confirmed the death of at least 19 persons on Sunday night, adding that three were injured. Two of those injured are in critical condition.

Emergency crews evaluating the aftermath and the impact of the fire on the local environment have, according to local statements, have concluded that the territories surrounding the factory are not polluted.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Local authorities launched an investigation into the incident.