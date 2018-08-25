At Least 18 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in China's Harbin

At least 18 people died after fire broke out at a hotel in the Chinese city of Harbin, local media reported.

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at a hotel in the Chinese city of Harbin, which is is the capital of Heilongjiang province, Xinhua reported. There were at least 18 dead reported after the blaze.

There were no immediate reports on what caused the fire. The rescue operation was still ongoing, according to the agency.

Harbin is largest city in the northeastern region of China a political, economic, scientific, cultural, and communications hub in Northeast China. The city is also well-known winter tourism and recreations.