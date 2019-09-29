Taliban Burn Homes of Daesh Militants in Afghanistan – Official

KABUL (Sputnik) - Taliban* fighters have been burning homes of militants loyal to the Daesh* terror group in the Afghan province of Kunar, a local official said on Sunday.

Manogi district chief Abdul Marjan Adil said armed Taliban fighters came to the district on Saturday and set fire to at least 14 Daesh homes. He added that Daesh men had left without putting up resistance.

Houses were burned in Lacha Lam, Kandaro, Vadegram, Kleino and several other villages in Manogi. Adil said that Taliban militants were on their way to other areas with Daesh presence.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

However, the election process was threatened by attacks, launched by the Taliban group, which vowed to disrupt the voting and staged a number of attacks across the country. At least 32 people were killed and 123 more injured in 113 attacks across Afghanistan on the day of the presidential election, reports said.

*Taliban and Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.