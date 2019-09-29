Over 70 People Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Northern India Over Past 4 Days - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 73 people were killed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over the last four days as a result of heavy rains and landslides that have recently hit the northern parts of the country, NDTV reported, citing local emergency services.

In the majority of districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a red alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy or very heavy rainfalls, was issued by a local weather office, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

Rainfalls have also hit states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where several victims of rain-related incidents were reported, the media said.

© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool A woman tries to cross through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai

Heavy rains also led to the cancellation of a number of trains and flights across northern India. In addition, classes in schools of the affected states are cancelled until 30 September, the broadcaster said.

The authorities of Uttar Pradesh ordered the payment of compensation to victims' families in the amount of 400,000 rupees (about $5,800) for each one, according to the media.