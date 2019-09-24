Register
17:33 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Siachen Glacier

    Indian Army to Open World's Highest Battlefield to Public in Attempt to Complete Kashmir Integration

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sadia17301 / Siachen Glacier
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    153
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Stepping up its efforts to complete the integration of Kashmir, the Indian Army is now planning to allow civilians to visit the world's highest battlefield where troops from India and Pakistan guard their border.

    India is now planning to allow tourists to visit the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, after the the idea found traction following a speech by Army chief General Bipin Rawat during a seminar attended by senior commanders.

    Army sources said allowing civilians at the closely guarded glacier would help people see the difficulties and daily challenges faced by personnel of the Indian Army who man the area in extremely harsh weather conditions.

    The sources also said that Rawat has said that people have developed a keen interest in the Army life and its ways. The Army is also reportedly considering opening up more of its operational positions in the high altitude terrain in Ladakh to civilians.

    "This would be good for national integration. As the force has been allowing citizens to visit training centres and institutions, we now plan to open some forward posts like Siachen Glacier as well," Indian news agency ANI quoted top army sources as saying.

    The idea came into consideration after the Indian army observed mounting interest by Indians wanting to visit Ladakh and nearby areas. Many seek permissions to visit famous Kargil war positions where the two nuclear armed nations fought a bitter battle in 1999 in which over 500 Indian soldiers died.

    In 2007, India opened up a base camp on the strategic glacier to tourists. At 5,000 to 7,000 meters above sea-level, the Siachen glacier is the world’s highest battlefield, contested by India and Pakistan since 1984 when the Indian Army occupied it.

    The Siachen Glacier is part of Ladakh region which India announced as separate administrative state on 5 August. China has been objecting the decision and asked India to revoke the "unacceptable" decision.

    Pakistan, which considers the glacier its territory, has made repeated attempts to wrest it from Indian control, but has been repulsed each time.

    The last armed confrontation took place in 1999, and a ceasefire has been in place between New Delhi and Islamabad since 2003.

     

     

     

    Related:

    India, China Troops Face-Off in Ladakh, Disengage After Talks
    India Conducts High-Level Integrated War Games Near China Border Amid Tension Over Ladakh
    India Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Kargil Victory Over Pakistan
    Tags:
    Kargil, battlefield, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse