India's First Farting Contest Comes a Cropper With Just 3 of 200 Enthusiasts Showing Up

Out of 200 people registered to compete, only three participants showed up on stage to contest India’s first “farting” competition held in the city of Surat.
Titled “What The Fart (WTF),” the competition was organised by local singer Yatin Sangoi to celebrate the act of farting. He intended to reward people with trophies and cash prizes based on how loud and powerful their stinker got.
Because only three contenders decided to show up on the day of the competition, the organisers decided to give away the prizes to all three participants.
Apparently, many participants did show up at the farting contest venue disguised as guests. However, owing to shyness and a lack of encouragement from fellow participants, they chose not to attempt an on-stage performance.
Vishnu Heda, a local from Surat, was one of the three participants who walked out with a cash prize of Rs.2,500 ($35) along with a fragrant hamper.
Another contender Sushil Jain just could not get himself to fart on stage, despite microphones directed towards his haunches.
According to reports, Jain travelled on an empty stomach for an hour to reach the competition venue so that he could release his gas properly on stage. But he miserably failed.
Many women also registered for the event but none of them turned up, the reports said.
Sangoi, who wishes to organise a burp competition, said the lack of participation could be because of “performance pressure.”
