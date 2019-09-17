Indian City to Have Farting Contest, Allowing People to be Awarded for Freeing Hot Air

New Delhi (Sputnik) To combat the conventionally frowned upon phenomenon of public farting, the Indian city of Surat will witness the country’s first-ever “What The Fart (WTF)” contest.

In a world full of fart-shamers, the unique contest conceived by a local singer Yatin Sangoi, 48, of Gujarat's Surat city is aimed at celebrating a natural act and awarding people based on how loud and powerful their stinker can get, a media report said.

Slated for 22 September, the winners who manage to "blow the judges away' with their melodic farts will claim trophies as well as cash rewards ranging from Rs.5,000 ($70) to Rs.15,000 ($210). The contest can be entered with a nominal registration fee of Rs.100 ($1.5).

Sangoi came up with his #FreeTheFart mission after he shot out a stinker while watching a movie with his family and one of his family members uttered: "If farting were a contest, Sangoi would win."

The singer now aims to shatter the glass ceilings and "normalise" the process of releasing gas in public.

In reacting to the "fartastic" idea, netizens took to Twitter and shared comments, jokes and more information about the contest.

Gujjus have found a way to encash the after-effects of eating all those dhoklas and fafdas. So proud of my people! 😀https://t.co/ZUyzVbxQKv



via @GoogleNews — Jal Desai (@jaldesai) September 15, 2019

Why everything which stinks comes from india?



India's First Farting Contest Wants to Judge How Loud and Melodic Your Stinker Is https://t.co/VTMseAaTxu — Shahzad شــــــــــــــــــــــهزاد (@maleczam) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile in Surat...



"#FreeTheFart is quickly gaining clout, with more than 40 participants signing up and coming all the way from Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai to fart-off."https://t.co/vnF3YFFRzy — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) September 15, 2019

While most people were amused by the concept, others were simply disgusted.

Enthused by the response he’s received, Sangoi aims to organise “What The Fart” in other cities in India like Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata, along with a contest for best burps.