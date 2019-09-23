'Am I Invited?' Trump Tells Modi He May Show Up at India's First NBA Game in Mumbai

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump said he may visit Mumbai next month for the country's first-ever NBA match during his address at the Howdy, Modi event in Houston, Texas.

India is set to host its first-ever National Basketball Association (NBA) game in Mumbai during the first week of October.

The US President asked Modi about getting an invitation while addressing a 50,000 crowd at the “Howdy, Modi!” event on Sunday.

“Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever NBA basketball game in India. Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come,” Donald Trump stated while smiling on stage.

The joke evoked laughter from Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the US from 21 to 27 September with plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York as well as holding several bilateral meetings.

Netizens were quick to spot the humour and started sharing possible responses on Twitter.

President Trump: NBA Basketball is happening in Mumbai. 😮

Will you invite me Modi jii?

PM Modi : Lol 🤭#HowdyMody #howdyHouston — Muskan Chandwani (@MuskanChandwan2) September 22, 2019

Trump to Modi —“first NBA match in Mumbai next month... am I invited Mr Modi, be careful... I might just come...”



PM Modi laughs and claps. #HowdyMody — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) September 22, 2019

Now US President @realDonaldTrump wants to visit Mumbai to watch next week NBA basketball 🏀 match !

Trump asked “Am I invited Mr Modi ?”

Once this very US denied VISA to Modi. Modi said then I will make India such a great that Americans will stand in queue to visit India ! — Pranav Joshi (@pranavjoshi85) September 22, 2019

Mumbai is set to play host to an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers on 4 and 5 October.

According to media reports, the NBA has invited 3,000 students from schools in Mumbai to attend the event.

The three-hour long "Howdy Modi" event allowed Prime Minister Modi to address people of Indian-origin living in the US and talk about his government’s policies, talking about various issues including developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sunday event kicked off with a series of cultural performances, celebrating links between the two countries.

Both, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi walked into the venue hand in hand. Showing his support for Trump ahead of the upcoming 2020 US Presidential elections, Modi tweaked his own famous election slogan to "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar"-- (This time, Trump government).