New Delhi (Sputnik): The alleged sexual assault and murder of three minor boys in Pakistan has caused outrage, with people slamming the government for their inefficiency to arrest the offenders.

Massive protests have also erupted in Kasur demanding suspension of the police over their inefficiency in catching the culprits. Angry protesters blocked roads and burned tires while chanting slogans against the police.

A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in the same area last year.

The case came to light after the body and skeletal remains of the minors were found in Kasur city, an area in Pakistan’s Punjab province on 17 September, Pakistani media reports.

“Ten rupees will buy you all kinds of child pornography in the markets of Kasur,” Pakistan’s news website Dawn quoted a journalist as saying about the rising crime against children and rampant child sex abuse in Kasur, located 52 km from Lahore.

4 children have been missing in Kasur district since June



8-year-old Faizan went missing on Sept 16

12-year-old Mohd Imran went missing on June 3

8-year-old Suleman Akram went missing on Aug 17

9-year-old Ali Hasnain went missing on Aug 8

A 5th child is also suspected missing — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 18, 2019

The incident has led outraged people in different parts of Pakistan to demand stringent action against the perpetrators.

The outcry has seen #HangTheRapistsSaveChildren trend in Pakistan with 16.7k mentions on Twitter.

Our society has become so fake that actual truth bothers people. When Dr. Shahid Masood pointed out the dark web crimes activated in Kasur, all the media and powerful Mafia went against him.#HangRapistsSaveChildren pic.twitter.com/AibwSwc8ce — Fatima Awais (@Fatimaamber12) September 19, 2019

Another pointed out that the case is complex as it involves politicians and media houses as well.

This is not a simple case This is a group of criminals some powerful politicians from PMLN and some media houses are involved in this as Dr Shahid M told us nd dont forget what they did to him.

Even PM himself couldn't save Dr SM#HangRapistsSaveChildren

pic.twitter.com/IalIv9efW4 — Kashif Baloch (@KashifBaIoch) September 19, 2019

it is a network which operate on child abuse..

Dr shahid masood was right but media mafia abused him and defamed him for speaking truth

Another said the situation in Kasur city is alarming with a rise in such cases.

According to Pakistani media reports, police said two of the minors went missing last month, and the third was reported missing two days before the bodies were recovered, following a tip-off from a labourer.

Though police could not immediately ascertain how the minors were killed, they suspect the children were sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Besides these three, two other children have gone missing from the same area where abductions are common, locals said.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case, though a probe is being carried out, the report said.