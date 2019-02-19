Quran Teacher Arrested for Trying to Rape 8-Year-Old Girl in Pakistan - Reports

An Islamic religious instructor was arrested in Pakistan's Wah Cantonment and charged with attempting to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl, Dawn, an English-language daily newspaper in Pakistan, reported.
The girl was sent by her parents to the house of the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, to study the Quran.
According to the girl's father, her daughter had gone to the Quran teacher's house in the morning and shortly thereafter rushed home in tears.
The girl revealed that the brother of the teacher, who also teaches the Quran to students, had tried to molest her sexually. She was only able to free herself from the man when she began to scream. The man let her go, but not before threatening her with death should she recount her experience to anyone.
The police at Wah Saddar in Pakistan arrived and arrested the paedophile.
