Two US Citizens Held After Flying Drone Near Indian Presidential Residence

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two US nationals have been taken into custody by Delhi Police after flying drones in the high security zone surrounding Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India in New Delhi, police said on Monday.

Flying drones is banned in the airspace surrounding the Parliament building and Rashtrapati Bhavan as the area is designated as a 'red zone' by India’s aviation authority. An official document, known as an Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit, is needed in order to pilot a drone and foreigners are currently not allowed to fly drones in India

The father-son duo, identified as Peter James Lynn, 65, and Guillaume Leadbetter Lynn, 30, arrived in India from the US on a tourist visa on 14 September.

"Both were taken for interrogation," Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Singal told Sputnik on Monday.

During questioning, the two revealed that they were recording the video for the online portal they work for. Both men claimed to be unaware that the use of drones is banned in Delhi.

Police examined the men's camera and found footage and pictures of the high-security Central Secretariat area of New Delhi.

According to police, nothing suspicious has been found as yet but the investigation remains ongoing.