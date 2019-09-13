Afghan Special Forces Arrest Key Member of Laskar-e-Taiba Militant Group - Spokesman

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan Special Forces arrested a militant affiliated with Laskar-e-Taiba* in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, the governor's spokesman said Friday.

"The National Directorate of Security (NDS) had arrested a key member of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Nangarhar Rodat district, he was an important intelligence member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba named Abrar, and he was injured during the arrest", Attaullah Khugyani stated.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organisations in South Asia.

The official also confirmed another attack on Daesh militants carried out by the special forces.

"An airstrike in Tangi area of Khogyani district has killed two IS members named Siddiq and Sher Bahadar", the spokesman said.

Khogyani District in the province of Nangarhar is where Daesh had been operating for the past three years, frequently clashing with the Taliban* movement.

The Afghan forces have recently intensified its efforts against Daesh. The group claimed responsibility for the recent explosion at a wedding in Kabul in mid-August, which killed over 80 people and left another 180 injured.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh terrorist group that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

*Laskar-e-Taiba, Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia