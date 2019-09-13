Indian IT Firm, Premier Science Lab Join Global Race to Develop Driverless Cars

New Delhi (Sputnik): Major Indian IT firm Wipro and premier scientific entity the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru are collaborating to develop the first domestically-produced driverless car in the country. This was announced by Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji on Thursday (12 September).

Wipro and IISc have set up a research and innovation network to promote discoveries, research and innovation in advanced technologies. Besides the driverless car, on the network’s drawing table is domestically-made 3D metal printing technology, robotics and fifth generation (5G) telecom.

“...We have continued to recruit from your institution and do collaborative projects at the cutting edge of technology; for example, we are together doing a project on driverless cars and building India’s first indigenous metal 3D printing (additive manufacturing) machine", said Premji at the IISc Convocation 2019.

Driverless cars, also known as a self-driving cars or autonomous cars or robotic cars are capable of sensing the environment and moving safely with little or no human input. Autonomous vehicles are a significant part of the future of the automotive industry.

India is among the 25 countries that could adopt autonomous vehicles with the Dutch leading the way, according to a survey by KPMG, a global professional services network.

In August, Wipro and IISc set up the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network to drive the discovery of ideas, research and innovation in technology and product design.

Azim Premji, who heads the fourth largest IT firm, said IISc has constituted a committee to advise Wipro on what computer they should make.

The Indian Institute of Science is one of the top scientific institutions in India with a good global ranking.