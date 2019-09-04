Hong Kong Chief Executive to Announce Formal Withdrawal of Extradition Bill - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that has triggered mass rallies in the administrative region, thus fulfilling a key demand by protesters, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the South China Morning Post, citing a source, Lam will announce this decision to formally scrap an extradition bill later on Wednesday in a bid "to cool down the atmosphere".

"The chief executive started to change her mind after meeting with 19 city leaders two weeks ago. She heeded their views on how to de-escalate the tensions", another source specified.

Even though the government has pledged to suspend the legislation, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

© REUTERS / Thomas Peter Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019

Protesters, who have been taking to the streets since early June, have five demands for the government, while the withdrawal of the bill, which would allow extradition to mainland China, is the first and most important of them.

They also call on the government to stop qualifying 12 June rallies as mass unrest, to release all previously detained protesters, to conduct an independent investigation into law enforcement actions during the demonstrations, and to hold direct general elections.