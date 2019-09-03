Register
09:49 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers advance toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong Leader Refutes Reports About Plans to Resign Amid Ongoing Protests

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday refuted the reports about her plans to resign in light of ongoing protests, which have been raging on in the city since June.

    "Since the beginning [of the crisis] and until this moment I have never asked for the resignation from the Chinese government and never thought about discussing the resignation with the Chinese government", Lam said a press conference on Tuesday stressing that staying in power was her own choice.

    The politician added that she was disappointed that her thoughts expressed in a private talk were recorded and sent to the media.

    "I think this is unacceptable", Lam said.

    The chief executive noted that during the talk she wanted to stress that it was an easy choice to resign, but she would further stay in power with her team to help Hong Kong and its citizens to overcome the crisis.

    "I know that it would not be a simple path, so I said that I had no right to choose the easy path - to resign. I prefer to stay and follow this path together with my team and the citizens of Hong Kong", Lam concluded.

    © REUTERS/ THOMAS PETER
    An anti-extradition bill protester throws a stone at police during clashes in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019.

    On Monday, media reported about a leaked recording of Lam saying that she would resign if she could. The Hong Kong leader reportedly noted that she was extremely limited in actions to respond to the crisis, as the situation in the city became an issue of national security and sovereignty for China amid tensions with the United States, adding that she had no other choice.

    The mass protests in Hong Kong initially began in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement.

    Although the Hong Kong authorities have announced the indefinite suspension of the initiative, the demonstrators continue to call for its complete withdrawal for consideration.

    Anti-extradition bill protesters hold an American flag at a gathering at Chater House Garden in Hong Kong on August 16, 2019. - Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement faces a major test this weekend as it tries to muster another huge crowd following criticism over a recent violent airport protest and as concerns mount over Beijing's next move.
    © AP Photo / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
    Anti-extradition bill protesters hold an American flag at a gathering at Chater House Garden in Hong Kong on August 16, 2019. - Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement faces a major test this weekend as it tries to muster another huge crowd following criticism over a recent violent airport protest and as concerns mount over Beijing's next move.

    They also demand the resignation of Lam, the retraction of the government’s classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested during the conflict.

    Related:

    Hong Kong Authorities Refute Reports About Protester Deaths During Clashes With Police
    Hong Kong Police Use Tear as Protesters Throw Bricks, Petrol Bombs – Reports
    China Lodges Protest Over US Senators' Comments on Situation in Hong Kong
    Hong Kong Police Detain 2 Liberal Lawmakers - Party
    Tags:
    Carrie Lam, Protest, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse