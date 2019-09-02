Nazarbayeva Re-Elected as Kazakh Upper House Speaker

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Dariga Nazarbayeva was re-elected on Monday as the speaker of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, the Senate, a correspondent reported.

Nazarbaeva re-assumed the position and thanked the legislators after getting unanimous support in the Senate, with all 48 lawmakers voting for her. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested her candidacy earlier in the day.

Nazarbayeva is the eldest daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who left his post in March. She has been a lawmaker of the upper chamber since September 2016 and was elected as the speaker of the Senate that month.

President Tokayev, who became the head of the state after him will perform the duties of the president until the 2020 election.