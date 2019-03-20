Kazakhstan's New President Pledges to Continue Nazarbayev's Policies

Tokayev was formally sworn in earlier in the day. He will perform the duties of the president until the 2020 election.
"I am planning to direct my knowledge and experience to the preservation of the strategic policies [of the former leader]", he said after the swearing-in ceremony.
Tokayev also noted that the country's capital Astana should be renamed after ex-President Nazarbayev.
"I believe it is necessary to memorialise the name of our great contemporary, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Our capital should be renamed after him and be called Nursultan", the head of state said.
Tokayev also said that Nazarbayev should be granted the status of honorary senator.
"As the former chairman of the Kazakh Parliament's Senate [upper chamber], I consider it necessary to grant Elbasy [leader of the nation, Nazarbayev] the status of honorary senator", Tokayev said.
Tokayev conferred upon Nazarbayev the titles of Hero of Kazakhstan and the Hero of Labour of Kazakhstan.
In the meantime, Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the ex-president, has been nominated for speaker of Kazakhstan's upper house of Parliament.
