WATCH: Kazakh President Nazarbayev Announces His Resignation

Nazarbayev, who became a leader of the central Asian country in 1990, announced his resignation after five Presidential terms in a special address to the nation, made in Astana.

"I believe that the time has come for me to sign the relevant decree. Let me read it out: on the authority of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan… I'm terminating from March 20, 2019, my powers as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Nazarbayev said.

According to the decree, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take an oath as an interim president at a joint meeting of both chambers of parliament on March 20.

