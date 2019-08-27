Register
16:45 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015

    Funding Shortage Influencing Naval Capability Development - Indian Navy Chief

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday admitted that a shortage of funds is impacting the "future planning and capability development" of the maritime force, which is competing with an assertive China in the Indian Ocean Region.

    Delivering a speech on the Indian Ocean - Changing Dynamic - Maritime Security Imperatives for India, he said that the navy is keeping a close watch on the progress of China's maritime force.

    "This way we are finding it difficult to assure the nation, that wants to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, and give the kind of impetus [it needs] on [the] maritime front", Admiral Karambir Singh added.

    The statement holds significance as it comes against the backdrop of persistent cuts in the budgetary allocation to the navy which, wanted to acquire at least 200 warships and submarines by 2027.

    Allocation to the navy has been reduced from 18 percent of the Defence Budget in 2012-13 to 13 percent now, which is impacting future force planning and capability development, Singh added.

    At the naval commanders' conference in April this year, the force extensively discussed the plan to acquire at least 200 ships, 500 aircraft, as well as 24 attack submarines by 2027.

    At present, the navy has around 132 ships, 220 aircraft and 15 submarines.

    "One of the challenges is [the] long-term budgetary support required to build naval capability. If you want to build a ship, it takes some years and for that, we need to be assured budgetary support", he said.

    "Because of budgetary allocation, we have to do a little bit of revamping of our procurement plan. Yes, it has limited us to some extent", Singh pointed out during the interaction with media in Pune.

    Asked about his remarks over China's presence in the Indian Ocean Region, he said: "We are watching the progress".

    "They (China) want to become a global power...we are watching them and for us national security is important".

    Since 2018, the Indian Navy has been operating its warships and other maritime assets under a new strategic plan known as "Mission-Based Deployment" as it seeks to maintain its dominant regional position amid a growing Chinese naval presence.

    The Indian Navy divides the plan into two parts, known as Operation GULFDEP and Operation MALDEP.

    Related:

    To Track China’s Warships Moves, Indian Navy Opens Dedicated Spy Jet Base
    Indian Navy Adds More Teeth With Amphibious Ship in Indian Ocean Amid Increasing Chinese Presence
    Indian Navy on Alert as Intel Suggests JeM Training Terrorists to Conduct Seaborne Attack
    Tags:
    submarines, Indian Ocean, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse