Trump Butts Out: India, Pakistan Able Find Amicable Resolution to Kashmir Issue

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has twice in the past month offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve their differences on the vexed Kashmir issue. During a visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump even claimed that Indian PM Narendra Modi had sought his help to mediate, which New Delhi has emphatically denied.

In what is a clear climb down, the US president acceded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance that New Delhi would not expect any other nation to intervene in Kashmir, which is a bilateral issue.

“We spoke last night about Kashmir, the prime minister really feels he has it under control”, Trump told media persons on Monday, 26 August on the side-lines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz. “They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good”, he added.

Trump tweeted later, “Just wrapped up a great meeting with my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India”.

Just wrapped up a great meeting with my friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India at the #G7Summit in Biarritz, France! pic.twitter.com/q0NOnEcjFO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

​The news agency ANI reported, “President Trump reaffirmed the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and acknowledged India’s role as a critical partner in Afghanistan”.

United States after meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump: President Trump reaffirmed the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and acknowledged India’s role as a critical partner in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/LTFPObjSNe — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

​The flare-up between India and Pakistan began after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divided the state into two federally administered territories earlier in August.

Pakistan, which is a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the Indian parliament’s decision and went on a diplomatic offensive, expelled New Delhi’s envoy to Islamabad, and scaled down its own mission in India, in addition to suspending trade and communications.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in part, but claim it in full. They have also fought two wars over Kashmir.