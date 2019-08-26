Register
26 August 2019
    Pakistani Minister Objects to Twitter Writing to President Alvi Over Kashmir

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani politicians were disgruntled after Pakistan President Arif Alvi reportedly received a letter from Twitter about his appeal to re-Tweet his message about lockdowns and protests on the Indian side of Kashmir.

    On Monday Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari accused Twitter of becoming a mouthpiece for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he shared a screenshot of the email and said the action was in "bad taste and simply ridiculous".

    ​As per the complaint, President Alvi had tweeted about ongoing protests in Kashmir since the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government, through an amendment in the Indian Constitution.
    India called the decision an internal matter, while Pakistan approached the UN claiming the decision violates a UN declaration and the Simla Agreement.

    Last week, the Pakistan government complained to Twitter about 200 accounts apparently suspended for posting about Kashmir.

    Nevertheless, the micro-blogging network didn't find any violations of company rules after investigating and said, "Accordingly, we (Twitter) have not taken any action at this time," the email read.

    President Alvi had shared a tweet embedded with a video in which he claimed "despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing, no amount of oppression and brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please re-Tweet and let the world know."

    Last week, Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor raised concerns over the suspension of hundreds of Twitter accounts based on a complaint filed by Indian authorities to Twitter and Facebook. "Indian staff at their regional headquarters are the reason".

    The region has been in total lockdown including thousands of local leaders and chief ministers of the state, since the revocation of Article 370 (Special status) on 5 August.

    Over 250 reports of stone-throwing have been received - 90% of them in Srinagar - since then. The state police said a driver was killed in one such incident on Sunday, while two others received severe injuries.

     

