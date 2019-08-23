Pakistani Cabinet Minister Assaulted in London by Opposition Members - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Overseas members of Pakistan’s opposition People’s Party (PPP) reportedly punched Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid and pelted him with eggs as he was coming out of a hotel in London.

As Rashid, who is also the head of the Awami Muslim League (AML), a political party, was coming out of a hotel for a break during a function, the activists threw eggs and assaulted him, for allegedly using “abusive language” towards their leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The attackers then fled the venue and later issued a statement claiming they were responsible for the attack, reported the English news channel Times Now.

Rashid later claimed that the attack appeared to have been staged in advance, as his schedule hadn't been made public. “We saw Asif Khan (one of the attackers) and a woman being involved in the attack, but they ran away from the scene and there was no video proof of their shameful act.”

The attackers, who are allegedly London-based members of the PPP, said in a statement that Rashid “has been using abusive and bad language during interviews against our Chairman, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He should be thankful we only used eggs as a British way of dealing with such uncivilised politicians. He started this, we ended it."

Rashid, who founded the Awami Muslim League in 2008, supports the coalition government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.