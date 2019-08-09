Pakistan Plans to Stop Second Train Running to India Amid Kashmir Row - Minister

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad stated on Friday that another train running to India would be shut down.
Previously, Pakistan suspended diplomatic and trade ties with India, protesting against a decision to cancel the autonomy of the predominantly Muslim-populated Jammu and Kashmir, which is also a disputed territory between the two countries.
India and Pakistan have contended over the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since they gained independence from Britain in 1947. After several massive clashes, the countries established a Line of Control (LoC) and reached a ceasefire in 2003.
However, the situation deteriorated this year when, according to New Delhi, a militant group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir attacked Indian security forces, killing several dozen people.
India's air force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan in response to the assault, with clashes along the LoC resuming.
