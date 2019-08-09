Pakistan Plans to Stop Second Train Running to India Amid Kashmir Row - Minister

Islamabad earlier decided to close a key train service with Delhi amid tensions between the two countries after India revoked Article 370 of the constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad stated on Friday that another train running to India would be shut down.

Previously, Pakistan suspended diplomatic and trade ties with India, protesting against a decision to cancel the autonomy of the predominantly Muslim-populated Jammu and Kashmir, which is also a disputed territory between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have contended over the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since they gained independence from Britain in 1947. After several massive clashes, the countries established a Line of Control (LoC) and reached a ceasefire in 2003.

© AP Photo / Dar Yasin Indian soldiers stand guard in Srinagar, India, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India has deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region

However, the situation deteriorated this year when, according to New Delhi, a militant group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir attacked Indian security forces, killing several dozen people.

India's air force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan in response to the assault, with clashes along the LoC resuming.