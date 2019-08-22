Register
16:03 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the official welcome of G20 leaders, guest countries and international organizations by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hamburg

    Indian PM Modi Flies Through Pakistan Airspace on G7 Visit

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    New Delhi (Sputnik) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to use Pakistan's airspace, despite having Islamabad's approval, while travelling to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan in June. Pakistan fully reopened its airspace to civilian flights in July this year, nearly five months after it was closed on 26 February.

    Modi entered Pakistani airspace on 21 August as he embarked on a trip to attend the G7 Summit in France.

    Air India One departed at 1212 local time from New Delhi and crossed Pakistan airspace near Lahore and south of Islamabad. Modi will reach Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris at 2100 hrs (Indian Standard Time), according to global flight tracking service flightradar24, and then hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    The move marks the first time Modi has used Pakistani airspace since the Balakot airstrike in February when Indian fighter planes bombed what they alleged was a terrorist training camp within Pakistan operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed. 

    The attack was in retaliation for a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed at least 40 Indian troops on 14 February.

    In June, Modi refused to use Pakistan's airspace while travelling to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, despite having approval from Pakistan to use its airspace. But the Indian External Affairs Ministry declined to use the airspace and Modi travelled instead via Oman, Iran and the Central Asian countries.

    The two nuclear-armed nations almost came to blows in February this year, when at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his desire to resume talks, stalled since 2016, aimed at bringing peace to the region. But relations then hit a new low last month after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the disputed Kashmir region.

    In an interview with The New York Times on 21 August, Khan expressed his frustration, saying he is no longer seeking dialogue with India.

    “There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” Khan said.

    Khan also criticised India and asked global leaders to keep an eye on New Delhi after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suggested last week that the country may re-evaluate its "no first use of nuclear weapons" doctrine.

    Related:

    Hindu Renaissance: Modi's Win 'is Really Bad News for Pakistan' – Journalist
    India Ready to Hold Dialogue with Pakistan: Modi Writes to Imran Khan
    Trump Conveys to Modi Importance of Reducing India-Pakistan Tensions
    Tags:
    dogfight, Balakot, Air India, airspace, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse