India-Pakistan Troops Exchange Sweets at Border over Eid-ul-Fitr Festival

Troops of the two nuclear armed South Asian nations had bitter winter this year when escalation broke out mid-February. The air forces of the two countries clashed on 27 February after the Indian Air Force launched air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot area and allegedly destroyed terror infrastructure operated by proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having reached near to war-like escalation in mid-February and pertinent cross border firings, troops from India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr at several points of the border that separates them.

It was in complete contrast to the last year situation when India's Border Security Force and the Pakistani Rangers did not exchange sweets due to cross border firings at International Border.

Attari-Wagah Border: Border Security Force personnel exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of #EidUlFitr today. pic.twitter.com/QxvpLzxK2D — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner to India, Syed Haidar Shah offered Namaz at Jama Masjid on #EidUlFitr today. pic.twitter.com/IUVWHZfZeX — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner to India Syed Haidar Shah offered Namaz at Jama Masjid in India's national capital city of New Delhi. Official sources said that Sohail Mehmood, who was the former Pakistan envoy to India, is in Delhi on a private visit to take back his family to Pakistan.

For the past one month, the leaders of the two countries have exchanged pleasantries at several occasions including first ever direct telephonic communication between the prime ministers. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to congratulate recently on his victory in general elections and expressed willingness to work together for peace in the region.

The two leaders are likely to share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 14-15 June. While there is no formal meeting scheduled between the two prime ministers as of now, there are chances of exchange of pleasantries by them.