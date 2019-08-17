Pakistan Will Respond to Any Indian Aggression at Its Fullest - Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesman

Tensions recently escalated leading to several exchanges of fire along the Line of Control separating the two states. India’s defence minister recently said that the country's nuclear policy of "no first use" may be altered. In the wake of this statement Pakistan slammed New Delhi for what it deemed irresponsible behaviour.

Pakistan Armed Forces' spokesman Asif Ghafoor has said in a statement following a meeting of the country's security council that Islamabad will "respond at its fullest" to any aggressive actions by India.

"If the eastern neighbours feel like testing our resolve then they are most welcome but they must not forget 27th February and our response back then", Ghafoor said.

The spokesman further criticised earlier statements by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the possible change in the country's nuclear posture, arguing that a responsible state wouldn't talk in such a manner about using its nuclear armaments. Ghafoor also stated that Kashmir "is definitely a nuclear flashpoint" calling on the entire international community to keep that in mind.

