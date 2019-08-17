India, Pakistan Exchange Heavy Firing Along LoC Amid Kashmir Row, One Soldier Killed

Earlier in the month, India announced a decision to amend Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, repealing the state’s special status, and splitting the territory into two federally administered enclaves - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

One Indian soldier has been killed as a result of heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces amid a row over the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The day before, the Pakistan Army said in a statement that four of its soldiers had been killed over 24 hours in clashes with Indian soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region on the border between the countries.

The same day, the UN Security Council (UNSC) held a closed-door meeting on the issue, more than a week after India revoked Article 370, ending the state of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutionally granted special status.

Pakistan has strongly condemned India's decision, with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan even comparing India to Nazi Germany and saying that his troops and people are ready to fight India until the end.

Responding to New Delhi's decision, Islamabad expelled the Indian envoy and suspended trade and train services with its southern neighbour.