14:18 GMT +312 August 2019
    Bollywood singer Mika Singh performs on stage at the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater during the IIFA Magic of the Movies show on the third day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2014

    Indian Singer Mika Singh's Performance in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Tensions Over Kashmir Sparks Row

    © AFP 2019 / JEWEL SAMAD
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood singer Mika Singh has invited the wrath of netizens after videos of him performing at a Pakistani billionaire’s function went viral on social media.

    Twitterati from both India and Pakistan have slammed the singer for performing at the pre-wedding function amid tense India-Pakistan relations.

    In the wake of the Indian government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s 70-year special status and split the state into two union territories, the Pakistani government downgraded its diplomatic ties and cultural exchanges with India.

    Singer Mika Singh was invited by a Pakistan-based billionaire, apparently the cousin of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, for his daughter's pre-wedding function on 8 August along with his group.

    As reported by a Pakistani news website, the bridegroom is an ardent fan of Singh. To please the son-in-law, the bride’s family obtained a high-level security visa clearance to ensure the special performance by the singer. Singh reportedly charged $150,000 for his performance.

    However, Singh entertaining a Pakistani audience seemed to have stirred up the hornet’s nest on social media.

    Indian Twitterati slammed the singer, calling him a “traitor” to the country after Pakistan banned entertainment content coming to the country from India.

    ​One anguished Twitter user suggested that Singh should stay in Pakistan while urging the Indian government to revoke his citizenship.

    Pakistani Twitterati seemed equally furious. They questioned why the Indian singer and his group had been invited at all and allotted a visa to perform in their country.

    A section of sarcastic Twitter users said it looks as if the Pakistani government is "celebrating" India’s decision to scrap Article 370 by inviting Singh to perform.

    ​Mika Singh has given several chartbuster hit songs to Bollywood. Amongst a wide catalogue of his songs, the most prominent are "Bas Ek King" (Singh Is King), "Mauja Hi Mauja" (Jab We Met), "Ibn-e-Batuta" (Ishqiya), and "Dhanno" (Housefull).

