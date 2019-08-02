Huge Social Media Furore as Bollywood Singer Slams #MeToo Accused Music Director Anu Malik

New Delhi (Sputnik): A social media furore has erupted after Bollywood Singer Sona Mohapatra Twitter-slammed #MeToo accused Indian music director Anu Malik for his "out of work for no rhyme or reason" statements.

In 2018, Anu Malik was removed as one of the panellist judges from the singing reality show Indian Idol after he came under #MeToo allegations that jolted many in the Indian film industry. Anu, however, had rubbished the allegations.

Lashing out at Anu’s recent comments to a daily where he expressed his desire to get back into the Indian film industry while claiming innocence, Sona wrote a series of tweets reiterating the sexual assault allegations.

“Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure”, the singer said in one of her tweets. In another post, she quoted a fellow singer alleging that she too had accused him of sexual harassment.

‘Calls Out’ is more appropriate than ‘targets’? 🙏🏾🎶 https://t.co/JSu7qPIxco — SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 1, 2019

Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

“Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots”https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO

“Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor” https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV , your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?

“Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile” https://t.co/Aagwg4JBBK — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

The twitterati was quick to take note of Sona’s outburst and a section of netizens backed her tweets, saying that owing to the allegations of sexual misconduct, Anu shouldn’t be allowed back in the industry.

Tweeted last week about this. So disappointed. They’re all getting back, one by one like nothing happened. #boycottsonytv @SonyTV @SonyLIV — Priyanka Ramchandani (@priyankar456) July 31, 2019

Although I don't like you Sonam but I can help but agree with you on this. It is a sad state of affairs in our country. Remember Kevin Spacey who was fired soon after allegations of him assaulting someone came forth. Here, I cannot even imagine a similar situation coz we stopped. — Somya (@cosmicSomya) August 1, 2019

Shame on system, so hard to prove sexual and psychological harassment — Gaurvi Shukla (@shukla_gaurvi) August 1, 2019

However, a chunk of users disagreed with Sona, stating that the music director should not be made an outcast based on unproven allegations.

Anu Malik is talented music director. He has given lots of good music. All allegations against him baseless. Otherwise please prove them in court.

Shameless 3rd grade artist. — Godisgreat (@NamoRules) July 31, 2019

It has to be stopped legally. Why do these women who came forward with the incidents never manage to see through the legal proceedings?vikas bahl,aloknath,anu malik,kailash kher nd many more grew more confident now that no harm will be done to them even if they r exposed. — $um∆π∆ (@sumananag17) July 31, 2019

Should the alleged victim or alleged culprit be believed? How can you claim to know what actually happened? When u call someone pedophile do u have proof beyond any doubt? Although court system is slow & tedious do u hav other solutions to get justice for alleged victim? — Cask (@nostract) August 1, 2019

On work front, Anu, who over the years has delivered several hit Bollywood songs like “Ek Garam Chaye ki Pyali” and “Gori Gori” has recently collaborated with rapper Parry G for a new music video.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in October 2017 after revelations of alleged sexual misconduct against influential film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In India, the #MeToo movement picked up in Bollywood in 2018 after former actress Tanushree Dutta accused Indian star Nana Patekar of harassing her on a shooting set back in 2009. He rubbished the allegations. The hashtag #MeToo was launched on social media to embolden women to speak publicly about their experience of sexual abuse.