Hong Kong Protesters Throw Molotov Cocktails at Police – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Protesters in the Chinese city of Hong Kong are attacking police officers with Molotov cocktails, leaving some policemen injured, local media reported on Sunday.

At least one police officer was hospitalised over sustained burns, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Sunday witnessed a new wave of protests in Hong Kong with clashes between activists and law enforcement officers having erupted in at least three districts of the city. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesters.

© AP Photo / Kin Cheung Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Police fired tear gas late Sunday afternoon to try to disperse a demonstration in Hong Kong as protesters took over streets in two parts of the Asian financial capital, blocking traffic and setting up another night of likely showdowns with riot police.

Mass protests in Hong Kong started in June as a reaction to new amendments to extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The Hong Kong government suspended the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative.

Hong Kong became a part of China in 1997 after being a British colony for some 150 years.