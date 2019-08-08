Pakistan Raises Jammu and Kashmir Issue in the United Nations

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene in the crisis sparked by India's "unlawful action in occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

Lodhi’s statement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament on Tuesday 6 August that his country “will raise this (Kashmir issue) at every level.”

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has urged the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to play his due role in the crisis sparked by India's unlawful action in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/XBJXT3MdXj — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 8, 2019

“We are thinking of how we can go to the (International Court of Justice) through the UN Security Council,” Khan told Parliamentarians.

New Delhi had also briefed all current members of the UN Security Council – five permanent members and ten non-permanent members, hours after revoking the special status granted to Kashmir.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind through a decree on Monday 6 Aug altered Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status guaranteed to Jammu and Kashmir since 1947. Both houses of parliament have since passed the motion.

The Indian government likewise divided the state into two federally administered territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will be directly controlled by the federal government.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between rivals India and Pakistan since they gained freedom from the British rule in 1947. They ruled it in parts but claimed the entire region as their own.

Both the countries fought three wars, two over Kashmir. India and Pakistan also had an armed conflict in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999.