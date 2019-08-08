Kyrgyz President Accuses Atambayev of Violating Constitution by Resisting Detention

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev flagrantly violated the national constitution and laws when he offered on Wednesday tough armed resistance to special-purpose police units that stormed his residence in a bid to detain him, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Thursday at a session of the Security Council.

"Almazbek Atambayev flagrantly violated the constitution and the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, offering tough armed resistance to conducting investigation permitted by the law," Jeenbekov said.

The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) warned on Thursday against staging provocations in the country in the wake of the situation involving former President Almazbek Atambayev.

"Provocative messages calling on citizens to engage in illegal [protest] actions are currently being spread in social media and online. The YKMK is actively working on preventing and suppressing such ... provocative actions by certain forces interested in destabilizing the situation," the YKMK said in a statement.

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev admitted on Thursday that he was shooting on Wednesday when special-purpose police units stormed his residence in a bid to detain him.

"My supporters did not even have a slingshot, lies are being spread on TV. I was shooting when the guys went to the third floor, but I was trying not to hit them," Atambayev told reporters.

He also pledged that all the security officers who were taken as hostages would be released, stressing that most of them were already set free.

Since Atambayev has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, the special police units tried to detain him in his residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek. The situation turned violent, with the ex-leader's supporters repulsing the assault, preventing Atambayev from being captured. As many as 52 people were injured in clashes, while one security officer was killed.

The president called on the members of the Security Council to take urgent measures to ensure peace and security in the country, his press service said.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes.

Atambayev has denied the allegations and accused the security officers of attacking their compatriots.