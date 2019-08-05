Troll Chimes in During Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan's Twitter Talk With Dwayne Johnson, Gets Roasted

New Delhi (Sputnik): Well-built Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, an avid Dwayne Johnson fan, often likes to share social media messages with the renowned actor, who is also known as 'The Rock' from his wrestling days.

Varun Dhawan’s recent twitter bonhomie with American star Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson was interrupted by a cheeky troll as the Bollywood star took to Twitter to give a shout to endorse Dwayne’s latest Hollywood action film: ‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’, which was released on 2 August.

“It's great fun in the cinema,” Varun had tweeted, congratulating Dwayne; the latter responded by thanking Varun for his wishes.

​Taking a dig at the budding bromance between the duo, a user tried to nose in with a jibe that Varun only acts in superficial movies and that his time would be better spent promoting Indian movies than Hollywood ones.

​At his sarcastic best, Varun hit back at the troll, questioning why he had a “Harry Potter” profile picture if he apparently resented Hollywood movies so much.

The sassy reply of the star of ‘Main Tera Hero’ left netizens rolling on the floor.

​The bond between Dwayne and Varun is well-known among fans of tinsel town. Ever since the onset of his Bollywood career, Varun, in various interviews, has often expressed his admiration for The Rock and his movies. The duo have spoken to each other via social media on a number of occasions.

