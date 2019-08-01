Pakistan Gov’t Meeting Headed by PM Khan on Flatbread Prices Sets Twitter Abuzz

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to slash the prices of naan and roti (flatbreads consumed as a staple diet in South Asia) has set social media abuzz.

The federal cabinet of Pakistan, chaired by Khan, has recently decided to bring down the prices of flatbreads in order to make it affordable for the common people of the country. Currently, a piece of naan reportedly costs around rupees 12-15 ($0.07-0.09) in different cities of Pakistan, while a roti is available for Rupees 10-12 ($0.06-0.07).

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stern notice of increasing prices of naan and roti and decided to take immediate steps to revert them to their original rates”, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the prime minister on information, was quoted as saying by the daily Dawn on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting on gas tariff for tandoors and prices of roti and nan. pic.twitter.com/vzIwZEXW9Z — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) 30 July 2019

A section of social media, though, was amused at the prime minister himself chairing the “high level meeting” to discuss issues like the prices of flatbreads. Netizens curiously asked as to what other items the Pakistan’s federal cabinet would discuss in its future meetings.

This is what you discuss at PM level meetings 😳 ? — Ashima 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) 31 July 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan deciding Tariff for tandoors and prices of Roti and Naan 😂😂Donald Trump should also have been invited to help on that 😂😎 — Rosy (@rose_k01) 31 July 2019

So in Pakistan PM decides the prices of Roti , Naan , Tandoor 😂

In India it is decided by restaurant owner — Kamal लोचन (କମଲ) (@Kamallochanm) 31 July 2019

Next meeting to be chaired by Imran Khan will decide on the prices for Chicken, Sheep and Buffaloes. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) 31 July 2019

However, not all seemed to poke fun at the decision and a section of netizens hailed Khan for taking the step, stating that the prices of two flatbreads affects common people on a daily basis.

Now pakis can't complain. First time thr government is working for something that effects them on a daily basis.

BTW roti Nan is ok...sabze etc bhi add Karo then it would be a complete menu.

Govt of Pak restaurant. — Anjali (@GelviraA) 31 July 2019

Wah wah... The PM of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI fixes the price of Roti and Naan, great job done, keep it up Sir. https://t.co/rifKk4sFG9 — #MiFan Jay Sadany (@JaySadany) 1 August 2019

Why does that make him inept? I’d say 99% of people in Pakistan consume roti and naan for each meal everyday. Sounds very important to me 🤷🏻‍♂️ #Pakistan https://t.co/G26NFe4EEO — Waez Sheikh (@waezsheikh) 31 July 2019

PM Khan takes notice of Hike in Roti prices meanwhile increases petrol And diesel prices by over 5rs which will mostly make everything more expensive. A token of gift from PTI Govt before Eid to the People of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FJd23kamPd — Muhammad Latif Rahoo (@LatifRahoo) 31 July 2019

The prices of the two flatbreads reportedly shot up recently, with a surge in the prices of wheat flour and an increase in cooking gas tariffs. Previously, while the naan price ranged between rupees 8-10, a roti cost rupees 7-8.

The hike in prices of the commodities comes as Pakistan has been witnessing a high rate of inflation over the last few months. The Pakistani National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Asad Umar had earlier suggested that the country could approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to alleviate their economy, as the rate of inflation is expected to remain high.