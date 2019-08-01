Pakistan Arrests Indian National on Suspicion of Spying 

New Delhi (Sputnik): Islamabad has arrested another person on suspicion of spying from Punjab Province amid a row over full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav currently being held in a Pakistani jail on espionage charges.

Police have transferred a person identified as Raju Lakshman to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Local media reported that Lakshman was arrested on Wednesday evening in the Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Law enforcement personnel have claimed that Raju Lakshman was arrested while entering Dera Ghazi Khan from Baluchistan Province.

The development came against the backdrop of a row over full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer, who is being held in a Pakistani prison on espionage and terror charges. On 17 July, the International Court of Justice stayed the death sentence handed down by a Pakistani military court to Jadhav and asked Islamabad to provide full consular access as per the Vienna Convention.

Earlier on 1 July, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody under a 2010 bilateral agreement. India handed over a list of 256 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen in its custody to Pakistan. Concurrently, Islamabad shared a list of 209 fishermen and 52 prisoners in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians.

India has called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats.