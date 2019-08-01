Kim Jong Un Oversaw Recent Ballistic Missile Test - KCNA

The weapons test saw two short-range ballistic missiles fired eastward into the Sea of Japan from the coastal South Hamgyong Province. The two missiles flew around 267 miles and reached an altitude of 18.6 miles, Sputnik reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

KCNA described the weapon as a "new-type large caliber multiple launch guided rocket system," and said that Kim predicted the system would be "an inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon."

Pyongyang has recently blasted Seoul for its new advanced weapons programs and its continued participation in war games with the United States designed to rehearse a conflict with its northern neighbor, although the South Korean armed forces have reduced their participation in such exercises in recent months in a bid to further reduce tensions between the two Koreas.

A US spokesperson said Thursday that the US military has no plans at present to change the upcoming joint exercise with South Korea.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric used the occasion Wednesday to urge all sides to return to the bargaining table, which they abandoned when the Hanoi summit fell apart in February.

"For the Secretary-General, this is just another reminder of the importance of restarting talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric said at a press conference.

South Korean media reported on Wednesday that peace talks may resume again soon after a US Security Council official and his North Korean met in the Demilitarized Zone last week and both sides indicated willingness to pick up where they'd left off.

That weapons test was preceded by the launching of two other short-range ballistic missiles from the same site on July 25, which South Korean defense officials identified as the KN-23. The website Global Security identifies them as a "road-mobile" system first paraded in February 2018. It's unclear if the July 31 weapons test was of the same type, although the South Korean JCS said they were studying data to determine if it was.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...