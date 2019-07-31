Maximum Altitude of Missiles Launched by North Korea Amounts to 18.6 Miles - Reports

According to the Yonhap news agency, the South Korean and US military are analysing more details.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean agency reported with a reference to military that Pyongyang had fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were of two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.
South Korea identified the missiles as KN-23.
The Wednesday launches occur less than a week since North Korea fired two projectiles from an area close to its eastern coastal city of Wonsan last Thursday. North Korea’s state-run media reported shortly after that the launches were tests of a new tactical guided weapon and were observed by leader Kim Jong Un.
The launches took place just a month after Kim and US President Donald Trump met in the Korean demilitarized zone and agreed to restart denuclearization talks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)