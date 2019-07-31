Maximum Altitude of Missiles Launched by North Korea Amounts to 18.6 Miles - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The maxim altitude of the missiles fired by North Korea early Wednesday morning amounted to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the South Korean and US military are analysing more details.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean agency reported with a reference to military that Pyongyang had fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were of two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

South Korea identified the missiles as KN-23.

The Wednesday launches occur less than a week since North Korea fired two projectiles from an area close to its eastern coastal city of Wonsan last Thursday. North Korea’s state-run media reported shortly after that the launches were tests of a new tactical guided weapon and were observed by leader Kim Jong Un.

The launches took place just a month after Kim and US President Donald Trump met in the Korean demilitarized zone and agreed to restart denuclearization talks.