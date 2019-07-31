South Korea Conducts Emergency National Security Council Meeting Over New Pyongyang Missile Tests

South Korea conducted an emergency meeting of its National Security Council on Wednesday over a recent missile test conducted by Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the report, the meeting was led by the South Korean Director of the National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong.

Earlier reports indicated that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had been informed of the North Korea missile launches.

According to data published by the South Korean military, two short-range missile launches were detected in the vicinity of the city of Wonsan at 5:06 am and 5:27 am, local time.

There have been no reports regarding the launches from North Korea.

On 25 July, North Korea launched two short-range missiles after Washington and Seoul refused to cancel joint military drills scheduled for August.

Pyongyang resumed missile tests in 2019, following a moratorium of over a year, as negotiations with Washington over disarmament and denuclearization have stalled amid refusals to eliminate sanctions against the socialist country.

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has signaled a willingness to return to the negotiating table, while concurrently asserting that he is unwilling to give up his country's only guarantee of safety without substantial movement from the US toward reconciliation and a mutual defusing of tensions on the peninsula.