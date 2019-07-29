West Bengal Woman Confesses to Killing Man Who Allegedly Tried to Rape Her, Buries Him in Garden

New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman from India’s West Bengal stunned police by confessing that she had murdered and buried a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

The 30-year-old woman barged into the police station on Saturday and confessed to having killed Tapan Shaw, 25, who allegedly tried to rape her and kill her 6-year old daughter.

While police officers at first didn't believe the woman, who they thought looked mentally unstable, they later recovered the man's body from a garden located near her house.

"The woman confessed that she killed the man. We have arrested her and recovered the murder weapon," said Mithun Dey, sub-divisional police officer, Diamond Harbour to Hindustan Times.

She said the man had long harassed her and barged into her house in an inebriated state on Thursday. She said he tried to suffocate her daughter in an attempt to get a hold of her, to rape her. To rescue her daughter, she hit him on the head with an iron rod.

The woman then dragged Shaw's body to the garden later at night and buried him.

Shaw's family denied all the allegations against him and said that the woman is making up the story about an attempted rape to hide her crime.