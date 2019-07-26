New Delhi (Sputnik): Kamal Rashid Kha, the self-styled film critic, who enjoys 5.2 million followers on Twitter, has made a nasty tweet about Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon’s looks and questioned her for having “so much sex” in her films.

Netizens were up in arms while lending their support to Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon after she lambasted controversial Indian film critic and actor Kamal Rashid Khan over his ‘sexist’ remarks about her.

Kamal is infamous in B-Town for his loud-mouth personality and blunt reactions to new movies and for targetting actors and directors.

​An infuriated Kanika shot back at Kamal and described him a bully and objecting to his “sexist” comments on her.

​Twitterati soon joined in support of Kanika and heavily trolled Kamal for his comments.

Calling his comments “cheap” and “sick”, some Twitter users even questioned why was Kamal’s account was still active.

​Some users backed Kanika for standing up against Kamal.

Kanika’s film “Judgemental Hai Kya” starring actress Kangana Ranaut opposite Rajkummar Rao had created a buzz in the Indian film industry before its release, courtesy the amount of “sexual content” that the flick has.

Recently, the film was slapped with a “15 certificate” by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), implying that audiences below the age of 15 in the UK would not be allowed to watch the Bollywood movie.

Kamal Rashid Khan is infamous for his blunt take on everything under the sky. He never shies away from adding his two cents to every conversation. Most of his tweets are controversial, and he is often crass in his opinions.