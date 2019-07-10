Bollywood Superstar Faces Media Ban After Smear Campaign

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian filmstar Kangana Ranaut has allegedly threatened a journalist and acted in an unforthcoming manner toward the representative of the press - evoking a sharp response from the media fraternity, and prompting the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJCI) to boycott the superstar until she apologises.

Kangana had a nasty argument with journalist Justin Rao earlier in the week, for allegedly running a smear campaign against her. But the guild on Tuesday informed Kangana’s upcoming film producer Ekta Kapoor that they would be boycotting the actress.

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana Ranaut, decides to "not give her any media coverage" over an incident where she accused a journalist of running a "smear campaign" against her at a song launch event of movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. pic.twitter.com/ysOOV5KYrE — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

"We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage," read the letter addressed to producer Kapoor. As Kangana happens to be one of the leading ladies in Bollywood delivering several blockbusters like “Queen” and the “Tanu Weds Manu” series, her fans were clearly upset and slammed the guild for its decision.

While some supported Kangana for being bold and denied any wrongdoing on her part, some fans also slammed the “paid media” for defaming their beloved star.

Do you people think Kangana cares??

She boldly spoke about nepotism and didn't even care that it might risk her career.

So this is nothing.

Social media can do miracle don't understand social media. — Riya 🔥 (@Red__Wine1) July 9, 2019

I have watched the clip and she was forced to made these comments on the sick journo. She was fair and does not need to apologise.

Can these paid journalists ask the apology from Khans and Kapoors?



Crazy paid media#WeStandWithKanganaRanaut — Ganesh_Social (@BeingMGR) July 10, 2019

Hoping to get new breed of journalists with posionous nationalim soon , alas !!! This fatwa wont work then 😈 — shashi kant gupta (@shashigupta975) July 10, 2019

now a day celebrity don’t need media to promote movie at all, just have YouTube channel & do promotion. Y media making themselves so important lol 🤣 plzz — priya (@shilpa82966739) July 10, 2019

One user even questioned the legitimacy of the media body calling for the ban, claiming that people hadn’t even heard of the “Entertainment Journalist’s Guild of India” before.

Never heard of "Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India"

Did they just make that up within 1 day?

Who is chairperson? Prashant kanojia??? — Biswadip বিশ্বদীপ બિશ્વડીપ பிஸ்வாதீப் विश्वदीप (@biswadipspeakin) July 10, 2019

However, countering the allegations placed by the actress’s supporters, many netizens including prominent journalists, stood up against Kangana and demanded an apology from the actress.

They also shared the video of the incident asserting that the outspoken actress did indeed “cross the line”.

HUGE RESPECT for @ektaravikapoor for not stopping the journalist for bringing out the warped attitude of Kangana Ranaut who, as we can see, is intimidating him cause she can. The journalist goes on to tell Kangana she's lying on all accounts about whatever she's claiming. pic.twitter.com/ejYxhec3NA — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) July 8, 2019

Sick mindset. If *this* doesn’t deserve an apology now, then Bollywood media should boycott #KanganaRanaut @JustinJRao https://t.co/poWYtrKGMZ — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) July 9, 2019

#WeStandWithKanganaRanaut



But why? For being delusional, insensitive and brutal in her attack towards a young journalist.



If her life wasn't easy, our is no different. Isn't she becoming a product of Nepotism herself? As they don't take criticism well. #WeStandWithJustinRao — Rahul (@Rahul_Scribe) July 10, 2019

Respect for @JustinJRao who politely and firmly stood his ground against the bullying of Kangana Ranaut and demolished her accusations. At the time of the exchange, he mentioned he has some 600 Followers on Twitter. A Journo with spine deserves lot more pic.twitter.com/RpdUHQ3xDZ — Joy (@Joydas) July 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who makes up for the absence of the actress on Twitter, spoke on the matter reiterating Kangana’s allegations, and asserting that there was no question of the actress apologizing to the journalist.

Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gm8UvupO3S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

