After India’s Chandrayaan-2 Launch, China Proposes Joint Space Exploration

New Delhi (Sputnik): Strategic rivals India and China have been making efforts to normalise relations after nearly coming to blows in a border dispute in 2017.

China says it wants to work with India to explore outer space. The comments came the day after India successfully launched its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission,

The two countries have already announced ambitious space programmes including setting up space stations in the near future.

"The exploration of outer space including the Moon is the common cause of all human beings. They should contribute to the welfare of all people…We would like to work with India for outer space exploration to deliver more benefits to mankind," Hua Chunying, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday while emphasising that Beijing is committed to the peaceful use of outer space.

In January this year, the Chinese space agency made history when its Chang'e-4 spacecraft made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon.

China also plans to land on the South Pole of the moon in the next few years while India's Chandrayaan-2 plans to carry out a series of complex experiments on the lunar surface at South Pole for a period of 1 lunar day, which equals 14 Earth days.

India and China have been making an attempt to collaborate in space but they have yet to define the extent and areas of co-operation.

Nevertheless, in March this year when India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite, China reacted cautiously and expressed hope that all countries would uphold peace and tranquility in outer space. China had demonstrated its anti-satellite weapon capability in 2007.