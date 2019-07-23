Pakistani Actor's Wife Accuses Husband of Beating Her, Says Abuse Widespread in Society

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani actor’s wife has lodged a domestic abuse complaint with police in Lahore, saying women in Pakistani society only stuck with abusive partners because they lack financial independence.

Fatima Sohail created a furore on social media last week after posting images of her bruised face while accusing her husband, Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, of brutally assaulting her.

​Sohail spoke to the media on Monday after filing a complaint for domestic abuse against Haider at a Lahore city police station. "The women told me ‘we did not — we still don't — have the kind of courage that you have but we're living with abusive husbands who beat us very often’," Sohail was quoted by Pakistani channel Geo TV as saying on Tuesday

"These women are often financially weak; they think ‘who will take care of me, who will take care of my children?’" she added while urging the women facing domestic abuse to “speak up about the atrocities faced”.

Sohail married Haider in 2015 and has posted a video on her twitter account explaining her ordeal. In the video, she accuses Haider of having an extra-marital affair and assaulting her while she was three months pregnant.

For all those who are saying that im lieng just because Mohsin took Quran #MohsinAbbasHaider pic.twitter.com/xkDTEvsJUP — Fatima Sohail (@FatemaMohsinA) July 22, 2019

​Haider, the Pakistani actor, rejected his wife's allegations. The actor, known for his appearances on Pakistani talk show Mazaaq Raat, posted a flurry of Instagram posts accusing Sohail of lying about the domestic abuse and maintaining his innocence.