New Delhi (Sputnik): A female news anchor in Pakistan left people on social media quite amused after confusing “Apple Inc” with the fruit during a LIVE programme.

The video clip, originally posted by a freelance Pakistani journalist on 4 July, shows how the anchor was told by a panellist in Urdu, that “Alone Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget”, she understood that the person was referring to the fruit business.

The moment she said “yes sir, I have heard there are copious varieties of apples and the business is quite big”, the startled panellist promptly corrected her saying: “I am talking about the Apple company, not the fruit”.

Netizens, who are known to pounce on even the slightest mistakes with an avalanche of trolling on social media, weren't forgiving this either.

One user hilariously commented that the anchor might have been thinking about the groceries she wants to buy after the show.

Interestingly, some users even defended the anchor, blaming the panellist for not using the term "Apple Inc" and instead, just saying "Apple" which created the confusion.

Apple Inc is a trendy brand in Pakistan, with almost all major cities like Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore having iShops.

The Apple iPhone is a popular mobile phone choice among members of the country's urban population, especially the youthful segment.

