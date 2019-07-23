Coalition Government in Karnataka Voted Out, Ending the Political Stalemate

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s southern state of Karnataka has been in political turmoil since early July after several legislators from the ruling coalition submitted their resignations. The state had been ruled by a coalition government of Janata Dal (United) – and Congress, headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(U).

Kumaraswamy’s government was plunged into crisis in early July, when 16 legislators – 13 from Congress and 3 from the JD(S) resigned from their parties. The Supreme Court of India, later ruled that they should not be compelled to attend the Assembly.

As a result, Kumaraswamy, who faced a confidence vote in the state Assembly on Tuesday, failed to muster the necessary majority – the ruling coalition got 99 votes against 105 in favour of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. The Karnataka assembly is made up of 225 lawmakers, including the speaker.

B.S. Yeddyurappa of the BJP said, it is the victory of democracy as the people of the state were fed up with the 14-month old coalition government.

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now. pic.twitter.com/JmVrtTa9SK — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

It is now up to the Karnataka Governor to decide what happens next. The Bharatiya Janata Party with 105 members, has indicated that it would be willing to attempt to form the next government.

“I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now,” said Yeddyurappa after the end of confidence vote in the state assembly.