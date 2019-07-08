New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the ongoing political theatre in the Indian state of Karnataka, after a spree of resignations by State legislators of the ruling coalition partner Congress, India’s BJP says it is a reflection of the internal crisis in the Congress party, not the result of their wrongdoing.

In Karnataka state, the resignation of several lawmakers has brought the coalition government to the brink.

“It was Rahul Gandhi [ex-president of Congress] who started the resignation spree. Leader after leader of your party are resigning from their posts,” quipped senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Singh, who is also the country’s Defence Minister, said his party has nothing to do with the crisis in Karnataka. “Our party does not put pressure on any other party’s lawmaker or legislator,” he said while retorting to allegations by Congress members in the parliament.

Singh’s reaction came as the Congress party charged the BJP of destabilising the coalition government in Karnataka state, which is presently headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the regional Janta Dal (United) with the support of the Congress party.

The resignation of 11 lawmakers from the coalition partners, including a minister has brought the government of Kumaraswamy to the brink.

The resigned State minister has pledged his support to the BJP, which has irked the ruling alliance and accused the national ruling party of fueling the crisis in the State to grab power.

The Karnataka Assembly has the strength of 225 members including the Speaker, with 115 members in the ruling alliance. If the Speaker accepts the resignation of 11 lawmakers, the State government’s members would be reduced to 104, two short of an effective majority.

During the assembly election in May 2018, the BJP emerged as the largest single party and the Governor of the state invited its leader B.S. Yediyurappa to form the government. After three days, however, Yediyurappa resigned, as he could not gain the required numbers.

The Janta Dal (United) and Congress later came together to form the government, with the support of two independents and a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party.