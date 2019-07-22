New Delhi (Sputnik): A multi-storey building was up in flames in India's commercial city of Mumbai on Monday afternoon with many people feared trapped on the third and fourth floors of the Telephone Exchange complex.

Fire authorities at the site describe the fire as a “Grade 4 category” or, “severe”.

As many as 14 fire brigades were summoned to extinguish the flames erupting from the site, using giant cranes as part of rescue operations. The incident occurred around 3.00 p.m., according to media reports.

The building houses offices of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. - India’s state-owned telecommunications service provider located in the city’s Bandra West suburb. The blaze is believed to have destroyed parts of the property along with documents.

News that a fire broke out in the building and that people were trapped inside evoked reactions from the Twitterati.

#WATCH Mumbai: People trapped in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra, are being evacuated. A level 4 fire has broken in the building, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. #Maharashtra

Fire fighters have entered the building and are evacuating people. 15 rescued safely

https://t.co/MA4PeCLlQI — India TV (@indiatvnews) 22 July 2019

One quick response vehicle, an ambulance and six water tankers were also reportedly on the site to provide additional support, as per latest reports.