The New Strait Times reported earlier this week citing Malaysian media that the royal couple registered their divorce on 1 July in Singapore. A copy of the divorce certificate was leaked online indicating that the divorce was finalised through the utterance of the word 'talak' three times which in Islam signifies an irreversible form of divorce.

Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina has dismissed the claims that she divorced her husband, former Sultan of Kelantan Muhammad V.

The 27-year-old Russian beauty queen who changed her name to Rihana Oksana Petra after converting to Islam told Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini that her husband and she were not in Singapore in June for any divorce proceedings condemning the rumours as 'an act of provocation'.

A spokesman for the Syariah Court in Singapore corroborated the statement saying that there were no records of divorce filed by the couple.

Previously, reports emerged that Voyevodina split from her royal husband with a certificate of their divorce circulating online. The royal split was reportedly confirmed by Voyevodina's friends.

​The former sultan's wife married Muhammad V last July in a secret ceremony in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha.

The Kelantan's monarch in January abdicated his throne triggering speculations that his marriage was the reason for the move as the Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voeyvodina despite her conversion to Islam.