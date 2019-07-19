Japan FM to Summon South Korean Envoy Over WWII Forced Labour - Reports

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Seoul has missed the Thursday deadline for responding to Tokyo's request to start a third-party arbitration process over a wartime labor dispute, the NHK broadcaster reported.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, however, the date was unilaterally and arbitrarily set by Japan, according to NHK.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono plans reportedly to summon South Korean Envoy on Friday over compensation for Korean forced labourers in the World War Two era, Reuters reported, citing local media.

According to the media report, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies last year to pay damages to plaintiffs who say they were forced to work for the Japanese firms during World War Two. In turn, the Japanese government reportedly said the issue of the right to claim compensation was settled completely and finally when the two nations formed the 1965 pact.

Japan’s official position regarding its former colonial holding is that the 1965 agreement resolved the issue of damages once and for all. From the Japanese point of view, the recent string of court rulings on that issue in South Korea goes against previous agreements between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Seoul said it plans to announce later in July a set of economic measures to help national producers cope with Japan’s restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

Japan's decision to introduce restrictions on hi-tech materials exports to South Korea is believed to be a response to Seoul’s last year’s decision to order Japanese companies to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned that Japan's economy would suffer due to these export restrictions, but stressed that a diplomatic solution remained a priority.