New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian court has convicted one of the two accused, a worker at a beach shack in Goa, for the rape and murder of a British teenage tourist in 2008, and acquitted the second defendant in the case.

On Wednesday 17 July, the Goa bench of Bombay's High court, convicted 36-year-old

Samson D’Souza on charges of drugging, raping and murdering 15-year-old Scarlett Eden Keeling on Anjuna beach in the India state of Goa.

The arguments on the sentencing in the case will be heard on 19 July.

Placido Carvalho, the second man who was also accused of leaving Keeling to die on the beach after drugging and sexually abusing her, has been acquitted.

The decision comes 11 years after the murder of the teenage girl who had come to India for a six-month holiday with her family.

D’Souza and Carvalho, who worked at the Curlies’ beach shack, near north Goa’s Anjuna beach, were the last to be seen with Keeling before she died.

Keeling’s bruised and partially undressed body was found on the beach after she attended a Valentine’s Day party in 2008.

In the post-mortem report, a cocktail of drugs was found in her system including ecstasy, cocaine and LSD.

During the initial phase of investigation, Goa police sought to close the case as an accidental drowning of a ‘druggie’ tourist, but the persistent efforts by Keeling’s mother Fiona MacKeown and pressure from local and foreign media, led to the transfer of the case from children’s court to the apex national investigative agency, Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.

In 2016 a local court in Goa acquitted both of the accused, the decision was later challenged by the CBI.